The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is the first game based on the popular series in 20 years

The 3D platformer is set to launch later this year.

The Addams Family are soon set to return to the medium of gaming after a 20 year absence. The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is a new 3D platformer that is due to launch at an unconfirmed date later this year on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

According to a press release that we received, the game features 4-player co-op and each different member of the family has their own set of abilities. Wednesday can use her pet octopus Socrates, for example, and Gomez can use a Mazurka Saber. The game's story will also see you try and reclaim the family's mansion from a "mysterious visitor" that is trying to take over.

"It is very exciting to work, not only with MGM for the first time, but to work with them on The Addams Family - one of the biggest family entertainment brands of all time," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "For us, it is truly a delight to create a thrilling family adventure video game, with one of the most iconic and enduring families in all of popular culture."

You can take a look at several screenshots from the game below:

The Addams Family: Mansion MayhemThe Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

