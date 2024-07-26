The actors who hated their roles

HQ

George Clooney couldn't stand Batman & Robin

There are very, very few interpretations of big-name, beloved characters throughout film history that are more wrong, or more laughed at, than when old man Clooney took on the role of Batman in Schumacher's ultra-funny 1997 mockery of the world's greatest detective. Clooney hated wearing the suit during filming, thought the script was shamefully bad, and for years was adamant that he was screwing Batman up forever. "Let me just say that I'd actually thought I'd destroyed the franchise until somebody else brought it back years later and changed it."

Ben Affleck regrets Daredevil

Affleck only snagged the role of Marvel's blind vigilante because childhood friend and comic book token Kevin Smith said he'd back over him with his van if he didn't, and as we all know, this gooey mess turned into one of the worst comic book adaptations of all time. Ben has expressed regret on several occasions for accepting the role in the first place, and has also said the following about the film itself: "I hate Daredevil so much."

Matt Damon loathed The Bourne Ultimatum

As incredibly timelessly iconic as the first film in this beloved sequel is, the third film in the series is just as problematic, at least if you ask lead actor Matt Damon who loathes this film and hated working on Tony Gilroy's script. "I don't blame Tony Gilroy for taking a boatload of money and handing in what he handed in. It's just that it was unreadable. This is a career ender. It's terrible. It's really embarrassing. He took his money and left."

Sally Field hated The Amazing Spiderman

Experienced, award-winning Sally Field accepted the role of Aunt May in The Amazing Spider-Man purely for the sake of the hefty pay cheque, something she has cursed in several recent interviews. "It's really hard to find a three-dimensional character in it, and you work it as much as you can, but you can't put 10 pounds of shit in a five-pound bag."

Emilia Clarke wasn't a fan of Terminator Genisys

This was an incredibly pointless film, but it was based on a pretty good idea. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of the cast had a really boring time at work during the 16 weeks of filming that apparently went into it, and lead actress Emilia Clarke has said on several occasions that she thanked the gods for the fact that it flopped, meaning she didn't have to return to make the sequels that were originally planned. "Alan Taylor got eaten and chewed up on Terminator. He was not the director I remembered. He didn't have a good time. No one had a good time."

Daniel Craig hated working on Skyfall

By the time it was time for Craig to reprise the role of Agent 007 for a third time in Skyfall, the actor was already mortally bored with the role itself. In several post-shooting interviews, he told the film press that he would rather "slit his wrists" than play James Bond again, which (according to his signed contract) he did anyway. "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists than do another Bond film, sorry. The best acting is when you're not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that."

Robert Pattinson cannot stand Twilight

Our current Batman, as we all know, broke through (loud, big, wide) in the role of the extremely old-fashioned vampire Edward in the Twilight films, something that he says he regrets today. In an interview with British film magazine Empire, he said this about his role: "The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself. Plus, he's a 108 year-old virgin, so he's obviously got some issues there."

Colin Farrell had difficulty with Miami Vice

When Michael Mann returned to his hard-boiled cops Crocket & Tubbs in 2006, he did so with aplomb, delivering a dark and superbly hard-boiled police thriller drenched in atmosphere, but lead actor Farrell had problems with the script throughout filming and has subsequently said that he doesn't like how the film turned out. "I didn't like it so much. I thought it was style over substance."

Channing Tatum detests G.I Joe: Rise of Cobra

Super-hunky hunkabunka king Tatum, who has danced his way into the hearts of all the elated women with Soderberg's striptease flick Magic Mike, has made a couple of flicks that, in retrospect, he really can't stand. One of these is 2009's Rise of Cobra. In a high-profile interview in 2020, Tatum said he really "hates" the film. "I fucking hate that movie,. I was pushed into doing it. The script wasn't any good."