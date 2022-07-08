Cookies

news

The actor James Caan has left us

Known best for playing Sonny in The Godfather, the actor was 82 years old.

HQ

The American actor James Caan has left us. Known for several iconic roles but perhaps most notably as Sonny in The Godfather, the tormented Paul Sheldon in Stephen King's Misery and Frank in Michael Mann's Thief. The news of his passing was announced by his family on Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

James Caan was 82 years old and leaves behind a powerful legacy of acting that spans six decades. Which of his roles do you remember best?

