The actor behind Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is more than up for a return in the movie adaptation

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It's no secret that Hollywood loves video game adaptations these days. Whether they're critical hits or not, a lot of big video games earn equally big at the box office in their film version. We already know Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is going to be made into a movie in one form or another, but actor Rich Keeble expects there won't be many cast members who get to keep their role, besides Andy Serkis.

If there's anyone who has a strong chance of transferring from game to movie, it seems Keeble's faceless character of Monoco could only be voiced by him. Speaking to Gamereactor recently, Keeble said he's definitely up for a return as Monoco.

"I would be up for doing anything Monoco related whatsoever," Keeble said. "Whether it's a game with [Baldur's Gate III's] Gale, or the Expedition movie. I have said actually on a few panels that I think people should boycott that film, unless I can voice Monoco."

Keeble expects the cast to be filled out with different actors for the movie, but we think there's certainly a chance if people back the idea of the original cast or at least some of them returning. "Let's get this boycott going. You know, he's going to be mocap or CGI, isn't he, Monoco? Just get this voice in there, please. You know, don't give it to Jack Black, give it to me. Please," Keeble joked.

Let's hope whenever more steps are made in creating the Clair Obscur movie, that the original cast are given the consideration they deserve. Without them, after all, we don't get the performances that helped us fall in love with one of the games of the 2020s.