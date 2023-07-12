The acquisition of Activision is "bad for Sony, but good for" gamers according to judge

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Judge Corley thinks Sony is the loser on this deal, with gamer being the winners.

Yesterday we reported that Microsoft won the lawsuit against FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and that means the biggest hurdle for closing this massive deal is now sorted out.

The Axios journalist Stephen Totilo has read the documents from the trial and found out some explanations on what made Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley come to the conclusion she did. It turns out she thought that the "FTC's heavy reliance on [PlayStation chief Jim] Ryan's testimony is unpersuasive", and that there are both winners and losers on this deal, adding that it's "perhaps bad for Sony. But good for Call of Duty gamers and future gamers."

The major reason why she thinks this is that Sony won't be able to market Call of Duty anymore, and that more people will have access to the games as they will now be released for more cloud services and also Switch.

What do you think, is she right?

