The acquisition of Activision is "bad for Sony, but good for" gamers according to judge

Yesterday we reported that Microsoft won the lawsuit against FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and that means the biggest hurdle for closing this massive deal is now sorted out.

The Axios journalist Stephen Totilo has read the documents from the trial and found out some explanations on what made Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley come to the conclusion she did. It turns out she thought that the "FTC's heavy reliance on [PlayStation chief Jim] Ryan's testimony is unpersuasive", and that there are both winners and losers on this deal, adding that it's "perhaps bad for Sony. But good for Call of Duty gamers and future gamers."

The major reason why she thinks this is that Sony won't be able to market Call of Duty anymore, and that more people will have access to the games as they will now be released for more cloud services and also Switch.

