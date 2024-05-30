The Acolyte's budget was reportedly around $180 million

HQ

The Acolyte premieres in just under a week, but before we get to feast our eyes on the Star Wars series set before the events of The Phantom Menace, we've got some interesting new details regarding the budget.

As reported by the New York Times, it is believed that the budget for The Acolyte sits at an eye-watering $180 million. That's more than the production budget for Barbie, Furiosa, and just $10 million less than the budget of Dune: Part Two.

This shows that Disney is still willing to pour in a lot of money into Star Wars, and that there are probably some lofty expectations for The Acolyte. The series consists of 8 episodes, each of which sits at around 30 minutes long.

