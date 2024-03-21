The Acolyte trailer has more dislikes than likes on YouTube

HQ

The new Star Wars TV show The Acolyte released its first trailer recently. The show takes place before the prequel movies, giving us a look at the High Republic era in an age where the Jedi seemingly have total control over the galaxy, but shadowy forces are still at work to bring about their downfall.

The series isn't even out yet, but it seems some have already made their decision on not liking it. According to YouTube data posted on social media by Culture Crave, the first trailer has received 135,000 likes and over 160,000 dislikes.

There are a bunch of reasons why the reaction could be so volatile, but a lot of Star Wars "fans" are becoming increasingly prone not to like something new that pops up. There's also the issue of the canon being changed, as if there are Sith in this series, then it would break ideas put down in The Phantom Menace that portrayed the Jedi as not having known about their dark counterparts for 1000 years.

What did you think of The Acolyte's trailer?