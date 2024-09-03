The Acolyte star hasn't quite given up on hopes for Season 2

HQ

There were mixed thoughts on The Acolyte when all was said and done on the latest Star Wars prequel show. We didn't think of it too fondly in our review, and it seems executives at Disney held a similar take, as the show was cancelled a couple of weeks ago.

However, not everyone has given up on dreams of a second season. Manny Jacinto, whom plays The Stranger, spoke at a panel at DragonCon (thanks, Forbes) where he said he would take it as a personal life mission to get Season 2 made.

There are fans who would certainly turn up for a second season of The Acolyte, as the first season ended on quite the cliffhanger, showing Darth Plagueis. A character we've barely seen put to screen, it would be interesting to see more of the Sith Lord who trained young Palpatine.