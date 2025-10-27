The Acolyte showrunner reveals Knights of Ren connection to The Stranger

HQ

Despite some flashy action sequences, much of The Acolyte was despised by a loud portion of the Star Wars fanbase, which made it clear to Disney they did not want to see any more. Disney listened, and cancelled the show after its first season left a big Darth Plagueis cameo at the end.

Now, in a new book The Art of the Acolyte (via SFF Gazette), The Acolyte's showrunner Leslye Headland reveals what would have happened to Manny Jacinto's character Qimir AKA The Stranger had the show continued.

"It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice," Headland wrote. "Following the Rule of Two - a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice - one way to keep it going it is if the Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives."

This certainly is one way the show could have taken the character. We know very little about the Knights of Ren, apart from the fact they appear as Kylo Ren's edgy minions in the sequel trilogy. Some fluff on their lore would have been appreciated by some, but we doubt this has anyone pounding their fist against the dirt wishing The Acolyte could come back.