The Acolyte showrunner knows how the show connects to Palpatine

A lot of Star Wars shows - for whatever reason - choose to be prequels. The Acolyte is slightly different in that it is set before The Phantom Menace, meaning it's a time we've not really seen in live-action before.

However, there's still an end goal to reach, with Darth Plagueis and Palpatine being somewhere in the timeline. The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has a plan for how they can be introduced in the show, but we're going to have to wait a while to see it.

"If I continue to get to tell this story, I know how I would like that to play out," she told Nerdist when asked how Darth Plagueis connects to the story. "And I would say I think it's pretty complicated and messy."

