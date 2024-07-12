English
The Acolyte

The Acolyte showrunner knows how the show connects to Palpatine

We could see the beginning of the end of the Jedi in new detail.

A lot of Star Wars shows - for whatever reason - choose to be prequels. The Acolyte is slightly different in that it is set before The Phantom Menace, meaning it's a time we've not really seen in live-action before.

However, there's still an end goal to reach, with Darth Plagueis and Palpatine being somewhere in the timeline. The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has a plan for how they can be introduced in the show, but we're going to have to wait a while to see it.

"If I continue to get to tell this story, I know how I would like that to play out," she told Nerdist when asked how Darth Plagueis connects to the story. "And I would say I think it's pretty complicated and messy."

What do you think of The Acolyte?

The Acolyte

