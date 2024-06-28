The Acolyte showrunner isn't sure on a Season 2

HQ

After The Acolyte's big reveal in episode 5, it seems that we're heading towards a deadly conclusion in the show's last few episodes. We won't spoil anything here, but things are definitely heating up.

Aside from getting viewers excited for the final episodes, there are also murmurings about a potential second season. While Star Wars fans have done as Star Wars fans do and attacked the series with their endless vitriol for a product they claim to love, it has still been one of Disney+'s biggest debuts, meaning there is reason for another season.

However, showrunner Lesyle Headland hasn't prepared for that yet. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, she said the following when asked on her preparation for Season 2. "I threw everything into season 1, because who knows what's going to happen? And then I'd say there are four to five major mysteries and plot points that have to get hit in season 2, but until we get a proper pickup, I worry that spending a lot of time in that world — especially being in a period where I've worked so long on this project that honestly I'm exhausted by it coming out."

"It will probably be more that I know what needs to happen, and I know what the character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third, or fourth season. So I look forward to working on that, but right now, I haven't [started]."

Do you want a second season of The Acolyte?