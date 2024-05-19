The Acolyte showrunner is a fan of The Clone Wars

HQ

The Acolyte is set to premiere next month, giving us a rare, live-action glimpse at a time before the prequels. As we return to a time when the Jedi Temple still stood, and the Jedi Order was thousands strong, The Acolyte's showrunner Leslye Headland spoke about the influences that helped shape her Star Wars show.

Speficially, Headland told IGN that she's a big fan of Dave Filoni's Star Wars: The Clone Wars. "The Clone Wars [inspired The Acolyte]," she said. "A lot being inspired by Nightsisters. We don't have any Nightsisters in this show, but being inspired by them, being inspired by Asajj Ventress."

"My favourite episode is The Wrong Jedi. I definitely took some inspiration from that."

The Wrong Jedi is one of the most famous Clone Wars episodes, as Ahsoka finds herself on trial for a crime she didn't commit. While Anakin searches to prove her innocence, his Padawan loses her faith in the Jedi Council, eventually making the decision to leave the order.

The Acolyte premieres on the 5th of June.