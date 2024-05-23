The Acolyte shown in new action packed trailer

HQ

Until now, all Star Wars series Disney has made have been focused on the eras around the numbered movies in the series. But with the upcoming The Acolyte, which premieres in early June, that premise is dropped and we are taken on adventures during the High Republic Era, or perhaps more accurately the end of it.

Here, the Jedi Knights wield enormous power, but a formidable enemy begins to emerge from the shadows... The Sith. In a new trailer from the series, we get the chance to get acquainted with some of these villains, as well as peek at some pretty intense action scenes, which hopefully means we're in for an exciting ride.

Check out the video below. The Acolyte premieres on June 4 on Disney+.