The Acolyte prologue now available as a comic book

It was made official a little while ago that we will not get a sequel to The Acolyte but the story continues, or rather starts, as a comic book. Star Wars: The Acolyte - Kelnacca is the name of this one and it's based on the Wookie of that name that we saw in the comic.

Cavan Scott is the writer and he said that the series will fill the space between the short stories and comic books regarding The High Republic era to the TV series.

"It's been so exciting to draw a line from The Acolyte back to The High Republic era we've been building in comics, books, audio and animation. Kelnacca is the perfect character to bridge the gap between the time of Leslye Headland's spectacular series to the age of Starlight Beacon, the threat of Marchion Ro, and the marauding Nihil", said Scott in an interview.

"In this comic, we will learn more about one of the most intriguing aspects of Kelnacca's design: the meaning behind those mysterious tattoos. Along the way we'll see the struggle of a Padawan and a master who is stoic, wise, and, ultimately, a true practitioner of Light and Life."

It is published by Marvel Comics and also includes an interview with Joonas Suotamo, who portrayed Kelnacca in the series and who has also taken over the role of Chewbacca. The issue was released on 4 September and below you can see a small sample of both the front cover and some pages from the series.