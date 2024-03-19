The Acolyte looks promising in trailer - comes to Disney+ in June

It's been four years since Disney announced The Acolyte, the Star Wars series set in the prime of the Jedi Order during the High Republic era. We've seen many projects set in the galaxy far, far away come and go since then, so it's understandable if you thought this would vanish without a trace. That won't be the case, however, as we'll get to see the start of the Jedi's downfall quite soon.

Lucasfilm has as promised given us the first trailer for The Acolyte, and confirms that the first two episodes will premiere on Disney+ the 4th of June. The trailer itself focuses on Carrie-Anne Moss just being a badass as Master Indara, but also includes a nice mix of mystery and drama that makes me hope we might get a fun adventure in less than three months.