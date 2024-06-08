The Acolyte had the best Disney+ premiere of 2024

HQ

This week, The Acolyte finally premiered, a new Star Wars series on Disney+ that completely leaves the Skywalker era behind and tells a story set 100 years before the movies. And it was apparently something people were really looking forward to, because now Variety reports that The Acolyte has had the best premiere of 2024 on Disney+.

We'll see if the interest lasts in the coming weeks as the series continues, with the eighth and final episode being released on July 16. Have you checked out the adventures of Jedi Master Sol (played by Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae) yet?