The Acolyte burned through $230 million before fizzling out

What was meant to be a bold new chapter in the Star Wars saga ended up as one of Disney's most painful misfires. According to a detailed report from Forbes, Lucasfilm and Disney spent close to $230 million on The Acolyte, a production that spiraled out of control long before the cameras stopped rolling. Budgets ballooned early, and costs kept climbing well past the initial plan, even before post-production began.

The show actually launched with some promise. Premiering on Disney+ in 2024, The Acolyte debuted as the platform's second most-watched series of the year, giving executives hope that the heavy investment might pay off. British tax incentives softened the blow slightly, but the audience quickly vanished and word-of-mouth turned toxic. What began as a "grandiose" vision soon became a cautionary tale, and Disney quietly decided not to renew the series.

For the cast and crew, it's a bitter pill. Some actors have expressed hope that the story might someday be revived, but so far there's no sign of a return. Disney, meanwhile, continues to mine the galaxy far, far away, with The Mandalorian & Grogu movie already set for a May 22nd premiere.