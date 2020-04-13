The Achievement list for Gears Tactics has been revealed

Microsoft and Splash Damage has delivered a fairly spoiler free list of the Achievements for the upcoming Gears Tactics, which is releasing on April 28 for PC. In this tactical take on the Gears of War universe, we'll be playing as Gabriel "Gabe" Diaz as he fights the ruthless leader of the Locust army: Ukkon.

During the story, you must recruit new fighters, level them up, learn new abilities and make sure to use the surroundings to your advantage. Unlike games in the vein of Xcom, Gears Tactics does not have a grid to move your troopers on. That means a lot more freedom - but that goes for the enemy as well...

Head over this way to see all but six Achievements, which have been removed as they are considered spoilers.