The Acer Chromebook 514 Plus shows how far ChromeOS has come

When you're looking for a laptop, you might be wanting some serious power. But, if you're someone who makes the most of their internet connection with things like AI tools and gaming through cloud streaming, you might want to save some money and get yourself something like the Acer Chromebook 514 Plus.

For around 500 Euros, you get a functional machine that's incredibly lightweight. Its power is fairly weak inside the machine, and it's unapologetically low budget, but if you just want something to carry around and use for lightweight tasks, you might want to check this Chromebook out.

If you want some more detailed specs and a look at the machine, check out our latest Quick Look below, and keep an eye out for our review: