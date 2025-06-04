The Accountant 2 premieres on Prime on Thursday

HQ

Tomorrow, Ben Affleck returns as the accountant with the right to kill when The Accountant 2 premieres on Prime. This time he is joined by his brother Brax, played by Jon Bernthal, and together the two are forced to try to solve the murder of an old colleague.

As expected, the latest trailer offers a lot of action but also plenty of humour, and gives us a deeper insight into the brothers' interesting relationship. Whether it can compete with the original film from 2016 remains to be seen and you can check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to The Accountant 2 and what do you think of the original film?