English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2 is Amazon's second most successful film ever

The Accountant 2 has exploded on Prime Video with nearly 80 million viewers in under a month, making it Amazon's second biggest movie ever.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ben Affleck's latest action flick is absolutely crushing it on Prime Video, pulling in nearly 80 million viewers in just 28 days. That makes it Amazon's second most successful film of all time - only beaten by the Road House remake. The The Accountant 2 also performed fairly well in theaters, grossing just over $100 million on a production budget of $80 million.

Critics haven't exactly been raving, but audiences clearly love it. Online chatter describes it as a solid "buddy action comedy" where the chemistry between Affleck and Bernthal really hits the mark. The film's success has also opened the door for a third installment, something the director has teased - along with a possible return of Anna Kendrick as Dana Cummings.

In an interview, O'Connor said:

"One thing we've talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves."

So... are you into The Accountant 2?

The Accountant 2

Related texts

0
The Accountant 2Score

The Accountant 2
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The autistic killer accountant is back and this time he's hacked Match.com to try and find love... Prepare yourself for concentrated misery



Loading next content