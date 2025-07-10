The Accountant 2 is Amazon's second most successful film ever

HQ

Ben Affleck's latest action flick is absolutely crushing it on Prime Video, pulling in nearly 80 million viewers in just 28 days. That makes it Amazon's second most successful film of all time - only beaten by the Road House remake. The The Accountant 2 also performed fairly well in theaters, grossing just over $100 million on a production budget of $80 million.

Critics haven't exactly been raving, but audiences clearly love it. Online chatter describes it as a solid "buddy action comedy" where the chemistry between Affleck and Bernthal really hits the mark. The film's success has also opened the door for a third installment, something the director has teased - along with a possible return of Anna Kendrick as Dana Cummings.

In an interview, O'Connor said:

"One thing we've talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves."

So... are you into The Accountant 2?