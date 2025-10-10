The Academy is being petitioned to give animals Oscars

HQ

While some performers are out there asking for stunt actors to get Oscars, while others want to see a better representation for comedies, one of this year's indie film stars would like a different kind of recognition from the Academy.

Namely, Indy, who plays the lead in the horror Good Boy, has put his paw of approval on a letter to the Academy campaigning for him to get an Oscar nomination. "Despite my critically acclaimed role in the recent film Good Boy, — I have been deemed ineligible for the Best Actor category," reads a letter from Indy, acquired by Variety. "Apparently, I am not a good enough boy for you."

Indy's letter notes other great animal performances, such as the dog in White Fang, the whale in Free Willy, and the pig in Babe. The campaign comes from the studio behind Good Boy, IFC Films, which picked up its second-best opening weekend ever thanks to the movie.

We don't know whether this letter will lead to an actual change in the industry. Perhaps a new Oscars category would be introduced, but it would feel like the world had gone mad if Leonardo DiCaprio was competing with a dog, for example.

