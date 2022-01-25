The A Quiet Place spin-off movie has been delayed

HQ

As of late, Paramount Pictures has been restructuring its movie release schedule a tad. Recently, it was revealed that both Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 would each be delayed by a year, but that isn't the only film that is seeing a change of launch plans, as the A Quiet Place spin-off movie, will be coming six months later than initially expected.

Said to be directed by Michael Sarnoski (director of Pig) after former director Jeff Nichols parted ways with the project, this spin-off is thought to be based in the iconic universe created by John Krasinski but won't be framed around the Abbott family, as the two mainline films have been. There's no word as to the truth of this or as to whether the family will make an appearance however, as very little about the movie has been shared as of yet.

The delay means that this project, currently known as an untitled A Quiet Place instalment, as Collider reports, will be coming on September 22, 2023 instead of its originally proposed date of March 31, 2023.

In other A Quiet Place news, the film series is getting its own video game adaptation, which is slated to arrive this year. You can read more about that here.