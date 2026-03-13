The 9th Dragon offers hard-boiled adventure in Hong Kong's most infamous district

If you're into retro-inspired action-adventure games, preferably with a bit of a Hong Kong vibe, then you should definitely check out what developer FrameOver and publisher Headup has put together. They're currently working on The 9th Dragon, a 2D action game set in the 1980s in the infamous Kowloon Walled City.

It was known as a virtually lawless enclave and the most densely populated area on Earth. But in 1993, demolition of the area began, and by 1994, it was all gone. This makes for a brief journey back in time to this legendary and rather unique place, which has served as inspiration for so many dystopian science-fiction cities. Here's how the game's premise is described:

"Step into the chaos of Kowloon Walled City in 1980s Hong Kong, where the syndicate rules from the shadows.

"You are Rookie, the newest member of an elite police commando unit sent into Kowloon. Your squad is led by Mei, a seasoned officer with deep ties to the criminal underworld. Together, you must navigate a city ruled by gangs, corruption, and shifting loyalties.

"Fight your way through neon-lit alleys, cramped apartments, and hidden corridors as you uncover the secrets buried deep within the city's labyrinth."

Check out the first trailer and the first images below. The 9th Dragon will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X, but we don't know when, and we aren't even told what year the developers are aiming for.