The 7th Guest VR announced for PC VR and Quest headsets

Back in the mid-90's, it hard to overstate the collective dropped jaw from the gaming community when The 7th Guest was revealed. It was one of the first major CD-ROM games, and so high-tech people barely could believe their eyes.

Fortunately, it also had more to offer than just the looks, as it was a really clever puzzle game with a great horror vibe. Here we got to visit the mansion owned by the toymaker Henry Stauf as a group of six guests, but who is the mysterious 7th Guest in this dark mystery?

Now it's time to experience this adventure yet again, as a virtual-reality reimagining has been announced for PC VR (Steam), Quest 2 and the newly announced Quest 3. Game director Paul van der Meer explains why he wanted to return to this somewhat forgotten milestone in video game history:

"I can still remember being mesmerized when I played the original. It all felt so real to me. And so mysterious! Being able to bring that iconic game to virtual reality is a dream come true and I can't wait to share the result with everyone."

The 7th Guest VR launches later this year, and we have both a first trailer and some screenshots for you to enjoy below of what seems to be a clever use of the VR concept.