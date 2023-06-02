Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The 7th Guest VR

The 7th Guest VR announced for PC VR and Quest headsets

The 1993 classic is back as a virtual reality title, probably more scary than ever.

Back in the mid-90's, it hard to overstate the collective dropped jaw from the gaming community when The 7th Guest was revealed. It was one of the first major CD-ROM games, and so high-tech people barely could believe their eyes.

Fortunately, it also had more to offer than just the looks, as it was a really clever puzzle game with a great horror vibe. Here we got to visit the mansion owned by the toymaker Henry Stauf as a group of six guests, but who is the mysterious 7th Guest in this dark mystery?

Now it's time to experience this adventure yet again, as a virtual-reality reimagining has been announced for PC VR (Steam), Quest 2 and the newly announced Quest 3. Game director Paul van der Meer explains why he wanted to return to this somewhat forgotten milestone in video game history:

"I can still remember being mesmerized when I played the original. It all felt so real to me. And so mysterious! Being able to bring that iconic game to virtual reality is a dream come true and I can't wait to share the result with everyone."

The 7th Guest VR launches later this year, and we have both a first trailer and some screenshots for you to enjoy below of what seems to be a clever use of the VR concept.

The 7th Guest VR
