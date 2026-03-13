The 7th Guest is back to scare us in a brand new remake

Today, CDs can't even be used for games anymore as they hold way too little data, and have nevertheless been replaced by DVDs, which were then replaced by Blu-rays. But in the early 90s, CDs were truly the peak of cyber technology, enabling graphics we had never seen before thanks to what was then considered endless storage space. The only problem was extremely slow data transfer and the fact that developers were unfamiliar with the format. This led to games with minimal interactivity, lots of loading screens, and a great deal of video.

Few of these games are considered classics today because they simply don't measure up in terms of gameplay, not even when they were released and definitely not now. But there are exceptions. One of these is The 7th Guest, which since its premiere in 1993 has had both sequels and several re-releases - and now it's time for a real remake.

The 7th Guest is a horror-themed puzzle game with a very well-written and eerie story and an excellent soundtrack. If you are not familiar with it, here is how it is described in the press release:

"Six guests have been welcomed to a foreboding mansion, but something sinister is at play. The wealthy recluse and toymaker Henry Stauf lurks in the shadows, and a dark power hangs over the house, shrouded in mystery. Who is the seventh guest? What does Henry want with them? And who will live to tell the tale?"

The 7th Guest Remake will be released on a yet-to-be-determined date this year for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the announcement trailer below.