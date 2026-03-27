The 79th Cannes Film Festival awards Barbra Streisand with the honorary Palme d'Or

HQ

There are less than two months to go before the 79th Cannes Film Festival begins and, as we previously reported, The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has been awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or. Today we can confirm that actress Barbra Streisand will also receive this honorary award.

Specifically, the actress is receiving this honour in recognition of her career, and for being a world-renowned actress, as well as a director, producer, screenwriter, singer and songwriter.

"It is with a sense of pride and deep humility, that I'm honored to join the company of past Honorary Palme d'or recipients whose work has long inspired me," Barbra Streisand said. "In these challenging times, movies have the ability to open our hearts and minds to stories that reflect our shared humanity, and to perspectives that remind us of both our fragility and our resilience. Cinema transcends borders and politics, and affirms the power of imagination to shape a more compassionate world."

But that is not the only news we have to report regarding the Cannes Film Festival: Harry Lighton, Emma Branderhorst, Joecar Hanna, Saulé Bliuvaité, Mansi Maheshwari and Oliver McGoldrick are the six new directors welcomed to the 51st edition of La Résidence du Festival de Cannes.

From 16 March to 31 July 2026, they will be based in Paris, where they will benefit from a personalised screenwriting residency programme and a collective programme of meetings with film industry professionals.

Which figure from the world of cinema would you like to see awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or? And which young director would you like to see at La Résidence?