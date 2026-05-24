The 64-team World Cup is being seriously considered again by FIFA for the 2030 edition

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The idea of organising a FIFA World Cup with 64 teams was proposed months ago by the South American confederation CONMEBOL, which would allow more teams to participate in the global display that is the competition held every four years. While it wasn't well received by other confederation, it has been reported by several outlets, like AS, that the idea is being seriously considered again by FIFA.

That said, a final decision wouldn't be made after this year's World Cup, ending on July 19, 2026, which already will be the largest World Cup in history with 48 teams instead of the usual 32. A 64-team World Cup in 2030, an edition held in six countries (mainly in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, but also some matches Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, to celebrate 100 years from the first edition of the first tournament in 1930).

Teams like Cape Verde, Curaçao, Haiti, Jordan, or Uzbekistan have already benefitted from the larger competition, but some in South America failed to make it into the competition (Venezuela, Peru, Chile, and Bolivia, who lost the inter-confederation play-offs to Iraq).

Do you think having a 64-team World Cup is a good idea?