The 64 invited chess players for the Esports Nations Cup have been named

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While chess will have a place at the Esports World Cup in the summer, it will also play a role at the Esports Nations Cup in November too. This event will be focussed on nation-versus-nation action rather than club-versus-club or player-versus-player, meaning the various individuals appearing at the Esports Nations Cup will be representing their country.

To this end, we now know the 64 confirmed chess players who have been invited to the festival that will be happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between November 2-29, assuming the ongoing Middle-East conflict is resolved by then that is... The full list of invitees and the countries they represent can be seen below with an added note being the chess tournament will happen specifically between November 2-8.