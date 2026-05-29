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The 64 invited chess players for the Esports Nations Cup have been named

Most of the best players from around the world will be in-attendance and representing their respective countries.

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While chess will have a place at the Esports World Cup in the summer, it will also play a role at the Esports Nations Cup in November too. This event will be focussed on nation-versus-nation action rather than club-versus-club or player-versus-player, meaning the various individuals appearing at the Esports Nations Cup will be representing their country.

To this end, we now know the 64 confirmed chess players who have been invited to the festival that will be happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between November 2-29, assuming the ongoing Middle-East conflict is resolved by then that is... The full list of invitees and the countries they represent can be seen below with an added note being the chess tournament will happen specifically between November 2-8.


  1. NORWAY - Magnus Carlsen

  2. BELARUS - Denis Lazavik

  3. POLAND - Jan-Krzysztof Duda

  4. FRANCE - Alireza Firouzja

  5. UNITED STATES - Hikaru Nakamura

  6. INDIA - Nihal Sarin

  7. RUSSIA - Ian Nepomniachtchi

  8. IRAN - Sina Movahed

  9. UZBEKISTAN - Nodirbek Abdusattorov

  10. SERBIA - Alexey Sarana

  11. GERMANY - Vincent Keymer

  12. CHINA - Yangyi Yu

  13. UKRAINE - Olexandr Bortnyk

  14. ARMENIA - Haik M. Martirosyan

  15. VIETNAM - Tuan Minh Le

  16. MEXICO - Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara

  17. ROMANIA - Bogdan-Daniel Deac

  18. GREECE - Nikolas Theodorou

  19. PERU - Renato Terry

  20. NETHERLANDS - Benjamin Bok

  21. ARGENTINA - Faustino Oro

  22. AZERBAIJAN - Mahammad Muradli

  23. CHILE - Cristobal Henriquez Villagra

  24. SWEDEN - Nils Grandelius

  25. KAZAKHSTAN - Rinat Jumabayev

  26. SPAIN - David Anton Guijarro

  27. EGYPT - Bassem Amin

  28. BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA - Bojan Maksimovic

  29. ISRAEL - Nitzan Steinberg

  30. INDONESIA - Yoseph Theolifus Taher

  31. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A.R. Saleh Salem

  32. SLOVENIA - Vladimir Fedoseev

  33. SWITZERLAND - Alexandra Kosteniuk

  34. BRAZIL - Luis Paulo Supi

  35. ITALY - Luca Moroni Jr.

  36. CZECH REPUBLIC - David Navara

  37. DENMARK - Jonas Buhl Bjerre

  38. TURKIYE - Vahap Sanal

  39. URUGUAY - Georg Meier

  40. IRELAND - Stephen Jessel

  41. HUNGARY - Sanan Sjugirov

  42. BELGIUM - Kobe Vandenhole

  43. GEORGIA - Erekle Tabatadze

  44. GREAT BRITAIN - Frederick Waldhausen Gordon

  45. LITHUANIA - Gleb Pidluznij

  46. CANADA - Eric Hansen

  47. LATVIA - Georgijs Germanovs

  48. NEPAL - Purushottam Silwal

  49. AUSTRIA - Peter Balint

  50. SYRIA - Talab Rami

  51. FINLAND - Mika Karttunen

  52. CUBA - Lennis Martinez Ramirez

  53. VENEZUELA - Sebastian Francisco Borges Oliveros

  54. SLOVAKIA - Mykola Domanskiy

  55. ESTONIA - Mai Narva

  56. LEBANON - Maroun Tomb

  57. MALAYSIA - Jun Ying Tan

  58. BULGARIA - Volen Dyulgerov

  59. BOLIVIA - Maveric Mayta Aiza

  60. ZAMBIA - Rafael Sharon

  61. COLOMBIA - Jesus Marcial Torres Cueto

  62. LUXEMBOURG - Nicolas Bourg

  63. PHILIPPINES - Deniel Causo

  64. HONG KONG, CHINA - Lut Yin Luke Lau

The 64 invited chess players for the Esports Nations Cup have been named


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