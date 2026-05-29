The 64 invited chess players for the Esports Nations Cup have been named
Most of the best players from around the world will be in-attendance and representing their respective countries.
While chess will have a place at the Esports World Cup in the summer, it will also play a role at the Esports Nations Cup in November too. This event will be focussed on nation-versus-nation action rather than club-versus-club or player-versus-player, meaning the various individuals appearing at the Esports Nations Cup will be representing their country.
To this end, we now know the 64 confirmed chess players who have been invited to the festival that will be happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between November 2-29, assuming the ongoing Middle-East conflict is resolved by then that is... The full list of invitees and the countries they represent can be seen below with an added note being the chess tournament will happen specifically between November 2-8.
- NORWAY - Magnus Carlsen
- BELARUS - Denis Lazavik
- POLAND - Jan-Krzysztof Duda
- FRANCE - Alireza Firouzja
- UNITED STATES - Hikaru Nakamura
- INDIA - Nihal Sarin
- RUSSIA - Ian Nepomniachtchi
- IRAN - Sina Movahed
- UZBEKISTAN - Nodirbek Abdusattorov
- SERBIA - Alexey Sarana
- GERMANY - Vincent Keymer
- CHINA - Yangyi Yu
- UKRAINE - Olexandr Bortnyk
- ARMENIA - Haik M. Martirosyan
- VIETNAM - Tuan Minh Le
- MEXICO - Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara
- ROMANIA - Bogdan-Daniel Deac
- GREECE - Nikolas Theodorou
- PERU - Renato Terry
- NETHERLANDS - Benjamin Bok
- ARGENTINA - Faustino Oro
- AZERBAIJAN - Mahammad Muradli
- CHILE - Cristobal Henriquez Villagra
- SWEDEN - Nils Grandelius
- KAZAKHSTAN - Rinat Jumabayev
- SPAIN - David Anton Guijarro
- EGYPT - Bassem Amin
- BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA - Bojan Maksimovic
- ISRAEL - Nitzan Steinberg
- INDONESIA - Yoseph Theolifus Taher
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A.R. Saleh Salem
- SLOVENIA - Vladimir Fedoseev
- SWITZERLAND - Alexandra Kosteniuk
- BRAZIL - Luis Paulo Supi
- ITALY - Luca Moroni Jr.
- CZECH REPUBLIC - David Navara
- DENMARK - Jonas Buhl Bjerre
- TURKIYE - Vahap Sanal
- URUGUAY - Georg Meier
- IRELAND - Stephen Jessel
- HUNGARY - Sanan Sjugirov
- BELGIUM - Kobe Vandenhole
- GEORGIA - Erekle Tabatadze
- GREAT BRITAIN - Frederick Waldhausen Gordon
- LITHUANIA - Gleb Pidluznij
- CANADA - Eric Hansen
- LATVIA - Georgijs Germanovs
- NEPAL - Purushottam Silwal
- AUSTRIA - Peter Balint
- SYRIA - Talab Rami
- FINLAND - Mika Karttunen
- CUBA - Lennis Martinez Ramirez
- VENEZUELA - Sebastian Francisco Borges Oliveros
- SLOVAKIA - Mykola Domanskiy
- ESTONIA - Mai Narva
- LEBANON - Maroun Tomb
- MALAYSIA - Jun Ying Tan
- BULGARIA - Volen Dyulgerov
- BOLIVIA - Maveric Mayta Aiza
- ZAMBIA - Rafael Sharon
- COLOMBIA - Jesus Marcial Torres Cueto
- LUXEMBOURG - Nicolas Bourg
- PHILIPPINES - Deniel Causo
- HONG KONG, CHINA - Lut Yin Luke Lau