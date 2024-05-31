The 500th and final Bugatti Chiron has been built

HQ

Bugatti has revealed that it has completed the production of the final Chiron hypercar. The 500th and last model has been built, meaning there will be no further Chiron's constructed by the French car maker going forward.

Chirons have been in production since 2016, but with this 500th model in mind all eyes are on what Bugatti is claiming to be "an all-new Bugatti era." As per what this is in reference to could be the next hypercar that is planned to be unveiled next year and is being developed with the help of electric hypercar masters Rimac.

Bugatti promises that what comes next will be "a new chapter of unmatched performance, luxury immersed in excellence, and tailored craftsmanship using the finest materials and the most extraordinary savoir-faire."

Where do you rank the Chiron in the list of the greatest of all-time Bugatti vehicles?

