The 5 worst films from DC/Marvel

HQ

5. Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) - DC

Not a single person alive could have guessed that the long-awaited and much-hyped sequel to the best film of 2019 (in all categories) would be a pure, unadultered failure. But it was. Todd Phillips' continuation of the Arthur Fleck saga stands as one of the worst high-budget sequels we've ever seen and the fifth-worst DC/Marvel film ever released, thanks in large part to a terrible script, unbelievably stagnant pacing, and horrible musical numbers.

4. Batman & Robin (1997) - DC

Why Joel Schumacher's laughable 90s flick is on this list perhaps needs no further explanation. Warner Bros.' focus here was to sell toys, which meant they commissioned a film purely aimed at children, fit with plastic nipples and lousy casting. A worse casting has probably never been seen, either.

This is an ad:

3. Catwoman (2004) - DC

If you managed to miss French rock video director and photographer Pitof's hilariously poor interpretation of the DC character Catwoman, I suggest you... never ever see it, either. Because this film is genuinely terrible, which of course means that it sits firmly in third place in this list of shame.

This is an ad:

2. Fantastic Four (2015) - Marvel

Director Josh Trank and 20th Century Fox wanted to "modernise" Fantastic Four in the same way, by the same means as Christopher Nolan did with Batman. "Dark, grounded, and mature" were the keywords, which ultimately led to a film that feels like a bad joke. In retrospect, it's hard to see how a filmmaker could do a worse job than Fox did here.

1. Venom: Let There be Carnage (2021) - Marvel

The first film about Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man villain wasn't very good, but it was never anywhere near as horribly awful as the sequel was, where the direction by Gollum actor Andy Serkis stood out as fascinatingly awful. There is not a single scene in this film that works, not a single exchange of dialogue that doesn't come across as obnoxiously odd or downright illogical, and the amount of gooey, ugly special effects on offer in the final hour is so overwhelming that it's downright painful to keep your eyes open until the credits roll.