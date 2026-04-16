The 5 greatest Resident Evil villains of all-time

HQ

The Resident Evil series features a whole roster of incredible villains, making it one of the best survival horror franchises in history. But if you had to choose the best-of-the-best, the most iconic and terrifying villains of bunch, where would you begin? We've pondered that question and chosen our five favourite villains of all-time.

5. Albert Wesker and his clone Zeno - The Resident Evil Franchise

One of the main antagonists that repeatedly returns throughout the franchise, Albert Wesker (and his eventual clone Zeno in Resident Evil: Requiem) are the primary villains in the series. Power-hungry and narcissistic, Wesker is the orchestrator behind the mass bioweapons disaster that occurred in Raccoon City. Although Wesker is not as visually terrifying or comparable to the other villains on this list, his role in the Racoon City disaster and overarching presence in the narrative makes him a contender for the most evil villain in the entire series. Overall, I think Wesker would be at the top of my list for the most heinous antagonist in videogame history as his lack of remorse and selfish motives are undeniably diabolical.

Capcom

4. Nemesis - Resident Evil 3

It wouldn't be a complete list without including Nemesis. Being designed after the T-1000 from Terminator 2, Nemesis is one of the most iconic characters from the Resident Evil franchise. Stalking, relentless, and intimidating, the introduction of Nemesis to the Resident Evil franchise set the precedent for future enemy variants that stalk and induce a sense of paranoia into the player that quickens the pace of gameplay and pressures you into making split decisions instantly. Nemesis' character design is twisted and unique with chunky black leather buckles and straps complimenting his tyrannical and menacing features, making him fearful physically and through his design choice.

This is an ad:

Honourable Mention: Mr X - Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil Requiem

Mr X, or the T-00 Tyrant, is a fan-favourite antagonist and he definitely deserves an honourable mention on this list. His swanky trench coat and matching black fedora hat (worn only in the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake) make him both gentlemanly and terrifying. I will never forget meeting him for the first time as an unsuspecting newbie to the series, it was a truly horrifying experience...

This is an ad:

3. Ramon Salazar - Resident Evil 4

One of the kookiest and most eccentric Resident Evil characters, Ramon Salazar is one of my personal favourite Antagonists as I feel that he embodies everything that the Resident Evil franchise represents. Salazar's interactions with Leon are some of my favourites from the whole franchise and he really brings out the silly side of the Resident Evil games. One thing that lets Salazar down is his boss fight but his zany personality definitely makes up for that.

2. Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village

Starting this list is an absolute powerhouse of a villain, Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, the 9ft tall vampiric countess of the Dimitrescu family and one of three main antagonists of Resident Evil: Village. Lady Dimitrescu's stature is one of the most terrifying things about her character design as she stalks you around the castle, overpowering you in both height and strength, similar to the beloved Mr X. Dimitrescu's final boss fight is definitely one of the most memorable from the game and I'll never forget being grabbed in her bird-like talons and dangled above the Dimitrescu estate!

Capcom

Honourable Mention: Karl Heisenberg - Resident Evil Village

Heisenberg is different to the other villains on this list in the sense that he does want to overthrow the other cast of antagonists in the Village, making him all the more twisted and evil. Heinsenberg's factory is one of the most well designed and terrifying levels in the whole Resident Evil franchise (I physically had to stop playing the game at some points as I was so scared) and the BioShock, Abe's Odyssey style/Steampunk theming ties in really well with his sleazy, egotistical demeanour. Personally, Heisenberg is definitely in my top three Resident Evil villains.

Capcom

1. The Baker Family - Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

Eeeethannnn! Eeeeeethannn! The Baker Family, more specifically Jack Baker, will probably go down as one of the greatest antagonists in video game history. The dinner table cutscene is genius and showcases exactly what the Resident Evil franchise does best; Crazed and deranged antagonists that each have individual, unique and interesting personalities. Jack Baker is psychotic and his relentless chase at the opening of the game is a thrilling and traumatising opening to the Baker House section of the game.