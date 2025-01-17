The 5 best Tanks in Marvel Rivals

HQ

In the newly released monster hit Marvel Rivals, the developer Netease has, in our opinion, taken the very best parts of Overwatch and made a game out of them, a game that is bursting with personality and addictive gameplay. The game's 35 heroes are divided into three classes and the Vanguards or Tanks, are made up of heavy, large, sturdy giants walking at the front of the line with their gigantic health meters and mashing their way through enemies. Recently, season one of the game was rolled out and with this we have tested all Vanguards to select what we consider to be the five best of the game today.

(5) Venom

If you want to be fast and cover a lot of distance in a short amount of time with your Tank and are looking for a character that is easily playable and deadly within this class, Venom is the right character for you. His swinging and venomous attacks with his symbiote-embossed slime arms reach enemies where opponents don't think they can get hit by a Tank and he's brilliant at controlling the playing field thanks to these traits.

(4) Magneto

Before the season one update, Magneto was slightly weaker than Peni Parker and Hulk, or at least more difficult to play and thus less effective for 99% of all players I've seen since release, but he's now buffed and thus a given on this list. Magneto's strength is being able to go to the front and via the energy shield just eat up the enemy team's attacks while your team can slip in underneath and mash on with a steel grey giant in the air above them.

(3) Groot

Holding back enemies and stopping them from either rolling to hold their position or protecting the carriage on its way to the final destination, the Guardians' tree's hard-to-beat bark walls are of course one of the most effective parts of the whole game and, being a Tank, he also (of course) does a lot of damage.

(2) Thor

Thor was one of the heroes who got a bit better in Season 1 and considering how good he already was before Netease changed some of the character balance, this is obviously a brilliant Tank to utilise for those who want to hammer your way forward and eat up the enemy team's fire with a support behind you, while your Duellists stay at a reasonable distance and mow down the enemy players. Thor has a relatively slow and predictable Ultimate which means he loses here to Strange, but he is a very strong Tank regardless.

(1) Doctor Strange

There is, in my opinion, not a single character in this entire amazing game that is worse and tougher to face than Doctor Strange who was not nerfed via the Season One update but remains just as woefully deadly. Strange as you know can do lots of different things, he's great for those who want to play your Tank offensively and aggressively but also very good for those who want to stay in the background during certain offensives and draw enemy fire right into his shield, the cooldown of which is too short in relation to the other characters' strengths and weaknesses - if you ask me.

Which of the game's Vanguards do you prefer to play as?