The 5 best demos from this year's ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest

Until 30 September, Microsoft is hosting their ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest, where more than 40 new demos can be downloaded for free to Xbox via the Xbox Store. As is typical with these demo events, the quality is variable (we even experienced a few demos that didn't work on our Series X), but we've gathered the 5 best and most promising demos here on this page - and a recommendation for you to put these games on your radar for the coming period.

GLOOMY EYES (Fishing Cactus)

The first game that really caught our attention was Gloomy Eyes. It's a 3D puzzle game that takes place in what looks like handmade dioramas where you have to solve different puzzles.

The demo contains two levels; one with the zombie boy Gloomy who has to stay out of direct light and another with the girl Nena. The developers call Gloomy Eyes a "Self-Coop Adventure", as you have to play as both Gloomy and Nena to solve the difficult puzzles, and the two characters each have their own abilities and quirky characteristics that can help solve these puzzles.

The demo looked quite tempting, the puzzles seemed interesting and the visuals seem to be inspired by Tim Burton, which always guarantees a unique visual expression. Gloomy Eyes should have just been released for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC by the time you read this.

YOOKA-REPLAYLEE (Playtonic Games)

The next demo we want to recommend is Yooka-Replaylee. This is a beautiful remaster of 2017's Yooka-Laylee, which itself was a tribute to the classic 3D platformers of the 1990s like Spyro the Dragon, Banjo-Kazooie and many others. The demo gives a good and rich taster of the game and thankfully it still oozes joy and ingenuity, just like the original did in 2017. At the same time, the visuals have been heavily updated to look far better than before.

This remaster was actually made both to mark the developers' 10th birthday, when a number of former Rare employees came together to found Playtonic Games in 2015, and to honour Yooka-Laylee, the project that really put them on the indie map.

Yooka-Replaylee looks set to be an excellent remaster of a type of game that is sadly no longer being made. We look forward to jumping on board Yooka-Replaylee on 9 October when it lands on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

BIT ESC (Essssam)

The next game is Bit ESC, a fun little action platformer where you, as a bit inside a computer, must try to escape the evil operating system. You'll explore a digital world while jumping around the operating system's windows, dialogue boxes, loading bars, chatbots, menu systems and other UI elements. You'll also become part of the computer games in the operating system.

It's all quite simple - also visually, but it works well and it's all based on a fun idea. The demo gives a good taster of the game, which promises to be quite inventive when it comes to course design and it's hard not to smile if you have a little bit of nerd in you. And what doesn't?

I'll definitely be exploring the ideas more in Bit ECS when it comes out for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

BEFORE I GO (J's Labratory)

The fourth game we found interesting is the fast-paced and challenging metroidvania Before I Go. The game is basically developed by a single person, Jérôme Coppens, and has been in full development since 2021.

The game is a classic metroidvania where you move through a hostile world as a luminous figure (your "Inner Child") while exploring themes of death, innocence and acceptance in a dark dream world.

Before I Go ticks all the key Metroidvania boxes and plays really well. It's difficult, but also fast-paced, fluid and really beautiful and unique to look at. It's quite an impressive project that Jérôme Coppens (and a few others) have put together and if you're into the metroidvania genre, you should definitely check out Before I Go - and put it on your wishlists everywhere.

Before I Go is scheduled for release in 2026 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

NODE: THE LAST FAVOR OF THE ANTARII (Lapsus Games)

The last game on the list is actually already out. It's the side-scrolling timeline-based puzzle-platformer Node: The Last Favor of the Antarii. The game is set in a decommissioned Russian nuclear power plant in Siberia, where Western satellites have picked up huge amounts of radioactivity radiating from the plant. The radiation is too strong to send humans in, so the international community sends drones into the area, only to be neutralised by strange electronic pulses also coming from the plant.

They end up sending a small robot called Node, which should have been sent on a mission to Mars, but which has a job to do on Earth first. Due to the high levels of radiation, you can't directly control Node from the control centre, but instead you can send it a series of commands that it has to put together itself. Therefore, the control is timeline-based, and you have to put these commands on a timeline and then time when Node should move forwards (and for how long), when it should stop, jump, turn around, run and much more.

It's a really innovative and exciting approach to a puzzle platformer. Node: The Last Favor of the Antarii is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

Those were our highlights from this year's ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest, and there were even more exciting demos, but we have chosen to gather the 5 which, in our opinion, are the very best here.

Which demos do you have on your top 5 list?