The 3DS has received a new firmware update, despite being discontinued

Earlier this year we mourned the loss of one of the finest handhelds to grace the market, the Nintendo 3DS. The console remained on sale for almost a decade and brought us many quality titles such as Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Pokemon Sun & Moon. The handheld might now be in retirement, but that hasn't stopped Nintendo from rolling out a new firmware update.

The new update is perhaps what you'd expect from a console this far down the road. Its description reads: "Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience." So yeah, nothing too exciting here, but it's still nice to see that the console's experience is still being refined all these years later.

Do you think this could be the very last update for the 3DS?