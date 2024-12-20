The 28 Years Later sequel already has a release date

28 Years Later is set to hit our screens next year, and it kicks off a new trilogy set in the zombie-infested UK. If you were wondering when the next part of the trilogy will be releasing, you can stop worrying that it'll take years to arrive.

As confirmed by Variety, the next film in the 28 Years Later trilogy will release on the 16th of January, 2026. Alex Garland and Danny Boyle will be returning as producers, with Nia DaCosta coming in to direct.

This means that the sequel, entitled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will release less than a year after the first movie does next summer. We don't have any plot details yet, as they would obviously contain spoilers for 28 Years Later, but we'll have to wait and see who lives, who dies, and who turns in the new movie.