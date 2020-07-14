The 25th QuakeCon will be QuakeCon at Home

You're watching Advertisements

It wasn't an April Fool's Day joke, it was real. Bethesda cancelled QuakeCon 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a sad day for fans of id Software because this one was meant to be a very special celebration: the 25th anniversary of the event. There was a little hope, though, as organisers held the door open and considered other ways to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon.

And they did. Bethesda and id Software just announced QuakeCon at Home, three days of virtual events and streams with surprises, tournaments and charity fundraising. From August 7 to August 9, fans around the world will be cheering at the screen and rooting for their favourite esports players from the comfort of their own homes. It doesn't mean missing the yearly swag, as a special edition featuring the new logo is already on sale in Europe and the US.

The show will be kicking off on Friday, August 7, at 11:00am CST (17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST) with Bethesda's QuakeCon Digital Welcome livestream. Nobody is talking about game announcements or new trailers, so hold your horses on that front. Another highlight of the weekend will be the Quake World Championship, the last stop for the 2019-2020 Quake Pro League season. Tune in on Sunday, August 9 at 4:00pm CST (20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST) for that.

Take a look in deep to what's happening in QuakeCon at Home 2020 at the official website.