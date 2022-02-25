The 25th Annual DICE Awards winners have been revealed

HQ

Following the announcement of the nominees a few weeks ago, the winners of the 25th Annual DICE Awards have now been revealed. With this awards ceremony being voted on by developers themselves, it's always interesting to see how the public's and the media's opinions differ to the people who create all of these lovely games themselves. Here are the nominees and victors.

Game of the Year



Deathloop



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Outstanding Achievement in Animation



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Deathloop



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Deathloop



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design



Forza Horizon 5



Halo Infinite



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Outstanding Achievement in Character



Deathloop - Colt Vahn



Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena



Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet



Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu



Outstanding Achievement in Game Design



Deathloop



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Loop Hero



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction



Deathloop



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



The Artful Escape



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition



Deathloop



It Takes Two



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Psychonauts 2



Returnal



Outstanding Achievement in Story



Before Your Eyes



Inscryption



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2



The Forgotten City



Outstanding Technical Achievement



Battlefield 2042



Forza Horizon 5



Moncage



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Action Game of the Year



Deathloop



Halo Infinite



Metroid Dread



Returnal



The Ascent



Adventure Game of the Year



Death's Door



It Takes Two



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2



Resident Evil Village



Family Game of the Year



Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise



Cozy Grove



Mario Party Superstars



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



WarioWare: Get It Together



Fighting Game of the Year



Guilty Gear: Strive



Melty Blood: Type Lumina



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl



Racing Game of the Year



F1 2021



Forza Horizon 5



Hot Wheels Unleashed



Role-Playing Game of the Year



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous



Shin Megami Tensei V



Tales of Arise



Wildermyth



Sports Game of the Year



FIFA 22



Mario Golf: Super Rush



NBA 2K22



Riders Republic



The Climb 2



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year



Age of Empires IV



Gloomhaven



Griftlands



Inscryption



Loop Hero



Immersive Reality Technical Achievement



Lone Echo II



Puzzling Places



Resident Evil 4 VR



Song in the Smoke



Yuki



Immersive Reality Game of the Year



Demeo



I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar



Lone Echo II



Resident Evil 4 VR



Song in the Smoke



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game



Death's Door



Inscryption



Loop Hero



Sable



Unpacking



Mobile Game of the Year



Behind the Frame



Fantasian



League of Legends: Wild Rift



Moncage



Pokémon Unite



Online Game of the Year