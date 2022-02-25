The 25th Annual DICE Awards winners have been revealed
The developer-voted award ceremony concluded last night, with It Takes Two taking the top prize.
Following the announcement of the nominees a few weeks ago, the winners of the 25th Annual DICE Awards have now been revealed. With this awards ceremony being voted on by developers themselves, it's always interesting to see how the public's and the media's opinions differ to the people who create all of these lovely games themselves. Here are the nominees and victors.
Game of the Year
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Deathloop - Colt Vahn
Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena
Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet
Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Loop Hero
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Before Your Eyes
Inscryption
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Battlefield 2042
Forza Horizon 5
Moncage
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Action Game of the Year
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Metroid Dread
Returnal
The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
Death's Door
It Takes Two
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise