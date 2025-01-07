The 2025 Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Rookie of the Year is dedicated to Michael Jordan's greatest fit

HQ

Back in 1985, Michael Jordan was a newbie to the NBA. A rookie, but he proved his talent on the court instantly, and in that year, he took home the Rookie of the Year award. When he claimed his prize, MJ was wearing a tan suede suit, which is to this day seen as one of his greatest fits.

It's no surprise then, that 40 years later, Nike is celebrating this moment once more with a new Air Jordan 1 Low OG. In 2017, another version of the Rookie of the Year shoe was released, but it was a high-top, so if you want to get your hands on a different design, now's your chance.

You'll have to keep an eye out for when stocks drop, as with all limited sneaker releases, these shoes are expected to go rather fast, even if they are priced at £145. The tan colouring might not be to everyone's taste, but the history it represents is sure to be appreciated.

