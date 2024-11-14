The 2025 Fortnite Championship Series will kick off in the last week of January

HQ

Epic Games has confirmed a slate of details and bits of information relating to the 2025 Fortnite Championship Series. The major competitive scene will officially return and kick back off in the last week of January, and the entire year will be supported by a grand total of $8 million worth of cash prizes.

In terms of the format, we're told that the proceedings will start in line with the launch of Chapter 6 and that the North American tournament will utilise a two-region split format. In terms of each events format, this will span a play-in stage, ahead of a group stage, then a last chance stage, all before a major finals wherein the prize pool will be distributed.

The dates for the major events this coming season have also mostly been laid out. The first Major will run between January 29 and February 16, the second between April 9 and April 27, and the third between July 16 and August 3. Information on the Global Championship after all of this will be revealed at a later date.

Otherwise, Epic also revealed a new melee tool that is being given to the best-of-the-best this year. Replacing the Axe of Champions is the Blade of Champions, and the first two to wield the item will be "Peterbot" and "Pollo" for their result in the last major tournament. The blade's ownership will be transferred to whomever wins the next major tournament.