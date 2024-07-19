The 2025 Cadillac Escalade will feature a 55-inch infotainment display

HQ

Cadillac has revealed how it will be expanding on its luxury transport offering with the 2025 Escalade model. This upcoming massive SUV will feature enough room to seat eight total passengers, have powered doors, and 24-inch wheels, but this is all minor to the technology in the car's interior.

Cadillac promises that the car will be supported with a 55-inch diagonal infotainment display that will offer voice control, navigation, an app store, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. This will then be supported by 12.6-inch diagonal personal screens, a rear command centre, dual wireless phone charging pads, massaging seats, headrest speakers, 5G Wi-FI hotspot capability, night vision on its driver-assistance elements, and a full-car speaker system that comes with 19 speakers standard but can be upgraded to 36 or even 40 total speakers.

While the exact engine and motor specifications are yet to be revealed, we are told that there will be a V-Series variant that offers a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine that can kick out 682 hp.

The 2025 Escalade will start production in late 2024 and will come in six distinct versions; Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum, and V-Series.

