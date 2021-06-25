The 2021 Paris Games Week has been officially cancelled

Quite logically canceled in 2020 because of the health crisis, Paris Games Week will unfortunately not come back this year.

The current situation is not stable enough to allow its promoters (SELL, which stands for Syndicat des Éditeurs de Logiciel de Loisir) to properly set up such a large event, usually engaging a lot of sponsors and gathering up until 300,000 people back when it actually happened.

"We do not want to offer downgraded or half-baked experience" explain the organisers, they prefer to play it safe, organising a physical version of the event would be too complex. SELL even stated that "several important actors of the video game industry" had already cancelled their participation. And even though most, if not all events centred around games or technology took place online (like E3 2021), Paris Games Week chose to just be postponed.

It will therefore take place sometime during the second half of 2022 in what is shaping up to be a very exciting iteration of PGW. Although the event is not necessarily famous for its big announcements, it has always been an important moment and a staple of those kind of shows.

Let's hope it doesn't get postponed any further!