The 14th Doctor is a very, very familiar one

We've known for a while that Jodie Whittaker was stepping down as the Doctor in Doctor Who, and that Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) was set to step into the role going forward. But following Whittaker's final outing, something rather surprising happened, as the BBC has slotted an extra Doctor tenure in before Gatwa takes the reins.

Spoiler alert going forward for anyone who hasn't seen the latest episode of Doctor Who!

Once Whittaker's 13th Doctor regenerated, it was none other than David Tennant who became the 14th Doctor, reprising the role he has become very famous for during his time as the 10th Doctor.

Speaking with BBC News, Tennant has talked about stepping back into the role as more than a simple cameo, as an official Doctor, existing in three entire episodes set to debut in 2023.

"What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life." Tennant continued, "You move on from it with a whole mixture of emotions, And one of those is sadness and regret. So to be able to revisit that and to get another another shot, it was a total joy from start to finish."

As for when Gatwa will take over the role and become the 15th Doctor, we're expecting to see more about this in November 2023.