The 10th generation iPad proves you don't need to break the bank for a handy gadget

While it might not match the Air or Pro, the standard iPad still packs a punch in the tablet game.

Often, when you think of Apple products, you'll associate them with a certain suffix. The iPhone Pro, the MacBook Air, even things like the iPod Shuffle from back in the day. This often means that the standard gadgets Apple releases are left falling out of the limelight.

And what a shame that is, because devices like the 10th generation iPad can still offer a lot to a consumer looking to balance price with effective performance. As we've shown in our latest Quick Look, the latest version of the iPad comes with some pretty cool changes.

Does this leave the iPad as the king of tablets? Well, you'll have to check out the Quick Look to find out. Be sure to let us know your tablet of choice while you're there.

