The 100 hottest indies of 2026 (Part 4)

HQ

2025 was an incredible year for the indie scene, with games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Blue Prince scooping up loads of prestigious awards and stealing our gamer hearts. Nothing - absolutely nothing - suggests that 2026 will be any worse when it comes to games developed by independent game studios. We have compiled a list of one hundred titles, all of which are scheduled for release this year. Some have a fixed date, others have an approximate date, while most have not announced a release date yet.

Instead of delivering all the games at once, we have sorted them alphabetically and divided them into four parts with 25 games each. We have worked as broadly as possible to cover as wide a spectrum of genres and styles as possible. So sit back and get your notepad, your Steam wishlist, or just your mental memory library ready, because I promise you will discover something to look forward to.

This is the fourth and final part of the article series on this year's hundred hottest indie games.

Stage Fright



Genre: Adventure, Co-op

Adventure, Co-op

Developer: Ghost Town Games Ltd.

Ghost Town Games Ltd.

Publisher: Hello Games

Hello Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



This is an ad:

"Frying pans, saucepans, and general chaos in the kitchen are what we know Ghost Town Games for, through the Overcooked games, of course, but this time it's time for you and a friend to solve mysteries, escape escape rooms and overcome all kinds of obstacles in Stage Fright."

StarRupture



Genre: Action, Survival, Co-op

Action, Survival, Co-op

Developer: Creepy Jar

Creepy Jar

Publisher: Creepy Jar

Creepy Jar

Release date: January 6 (Early Access)

January 6 (Early Access)

Link to website



This is an ad:

"By the time this list is published, the game will already have been released to a very warm reception. If you haven't checked it out yet, you'll be building bases, killing angry aliens, and putting a complex industrial system in place, all on a mysterious planet ravaged by "recurring disasters"."

Steel Century Groove



Genre: Music, Adventure

Music, Adventure

Developer: Sloth Gloss Games

Sloth Gloss Games

Publisher: Sloth Gloss Games

Sloth Gloss Games

Release date: January 28

January 28

Link to website



"Big mech robots are cool and all, but... wouldn't it be even cooler if dance battles were on the agenda instead of the usual fistfights? Yeah, we think so too."

Streets of Rogue 2



Genre: RPG, Action

RPG, Action

Developer: Matt Dabrowski

Matt Dabrowski

Publisher: tinyBuild

tinyBuild

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Matt Dabrowski has taken the winning formula from the first Streets of Rogue and turned the dial up to eleven on a ten-point scale. This instalment is bigger, crazier, and offers more freedom in an open world."

Super Meat Boy 3D



Genre: Platformer, Action

Platformer, Action

Developer: Sluggerfly, Team Meat

Sluggerfly, Team Meat

Publisher: Headup

Headup

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"It's been over fifteen years since we had the honour of meeting Mr Meat Boy, and now it's time again. There will be a significant leap in appearance and, above all, technology, but judging by the gameplay, it looks like it will offer more of what we want; meat, blood, and extremely precise platform jumps."

Tearscape



Genre: Soulslike, Metroidvania, Action

Soulslike, Metroidvania, Action

Developer: NERDS TAKE OVER

NERDS TAKE OVER

Publisher: NERDS TAKE OVER

NERDS TAKE OVER

Release date: February 2

February 2

Link to website



"Tearscape, like Mina the Hollower, is a tribute to the Game Boy Color era, but if you look closely at the game, it seems to draw inspiration from From Soft's games, especially Bloodborne."

Tenjutsu



Genre: Action, Rougelike

Action, Rougelike

Developer: Deepnight Games

Deepnight Games

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Sébastien Benard designed Dead Cells, and we all know exactly how good that game turned out to be. With him behind Tenjutsu this time around, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on this title. It could be really good!"

The Ballad of Bellum



Genre: Adventure

Adventure

Developer: BokehDev

BokehDev

Publisher: BokehDev

BokehDev

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Octopath Traveler is incredibly charming thanks to its stereoscopic 2D graphics. BokehDev has taken note of this and borrowed the style and aesthetics liberally, applying them to a Zelda-like adventure."

The Big Catch



Genre: Platformer, Puzzle

Platformer, Puzzle

Developer: Filet Group

Filet Group

Publisher: Filet Group, XSEED Games, Marvelous USA, Inc.

Filet Group, XSEED Games, Marvelous USA, Inc.

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"The Big Catch has that little something extra. It's insanely cool, has fantastic retro-inspired design, and looks set to offer insanely varied and silky smooth movement, where the unique feature is obviously the fishing rod, which is used both as a weapon and a grappling hook."

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn



Genre: Action, RPG

Action, RPG

Developer: Owlcat Games

Owlcat Games

Publisher: Owlcat Games

Owlcat Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"This is the second attempt at bringing The Expanse to the gaming world after Telltale tried their hand at the series. Owlcat looks set to make a very ambitious attempt at something reminiscent of Mass Effect."

The Spirit Lift



Genre: Roguelike, Deckbuilder

Roguelike, Deckbuilder

Developer: prettysmart games

prettysmart games

Publisher: prettysmart games

prettysmart games

Release date: January 27

January 27

Link to website



"A roguelike deckbuilder set in a haunted hotel in the 90s? Could it be any better? Of course it could, this actually looks really promising."

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand



Genre: Adventure

Adventure

Developer: Friday Sundae

Friday Sundae

Publisher: Friday Sundae

Friday Sundae

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"It's been a while since we saw the trailer that really got us curious about There Are No Ghosts at the Grand, so it must be time for us to renovate hotels during the day and fight ghosts at night? We think so and we hope so."

Threads of Time



Genre: JRPG

JRPG

Developer: Riyo Games

Riyo Games

Publisher: Humble Games

Humble Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"A very ambitious JRPG set 2,000 years before Christ, but not only that, the USP of the game is that it takes place in different eras. It's both medieval fantasy and sci-fi, served up in wonderful 2.5D graphics."

Thrifty Business



Genre: Simulation

Simulation

Developer: Spellgarden Games

Spellgarden Games

Publisher: Spellgarden Games

Spellgarden Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"We've all thought at some point that it would be nice to change careers and start our own cosy little flea market, right? No? Actually, no. But it does look cosy, and the 90s aesthetic fits like a glove."

Tides of Annihilation



Genre: Action, RPG

Action, RPG

Developer: Eclipse Glow Games

Eclipse Glow Games

Publisher: Eclipse Glow Games

Eclipse Glow Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Tides of Annihilation looks incredibly stylish. It has that AAA look that few indie titles manage to achieve. But beyond the surface, it looks like a very competent game underneath. We're keeping our fingers crossed!"

TOEM 2



Genre: Adventure, Platformer

Adventure, Platformer

Developer: Something We Made

Something We Made

Publisher: Something We Made, popagenda

Something We Made, popagenda

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"It's time for more black-and-white photography adventures with TOEM 2. The first game was cosy deluxe, and everything points to the sequel being more of the same. We're definitely not saying no to that."

Townseek



Genre: Adventure

Adventure

Developer: Wlhales And Games

Wlhales And Games

Publisher: Super Rare Originals, Gamersky Games

Super Rare Originals, Gamersky Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"In an airship shaped like a shark, you must search the land and sea, towns and villages, and every little nook and cranny in search of Sir Reginald Sharkington's lost inheritance. It looks set to be a fairly substantial but, above all, cosy adventure."

Tukoni: Forest Keepers



Genre: Adventure, Puzzle

Adventure, Puzzle

Developer: Dream Operator

Dream Operator

Publisher: Dream Operator

Dream Operator

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Tukoni: Skogsskötare is the Swedish word for forest keeper, but Forest Keepers sounds a bit cooler, which is something the game needs as it otherwise looks almost too cute. A light-hearted puzzle adventure that is perfect for gaming with the kids."

Unrecord



Genre: FPS, Action

FPS, Action

Developer: DRAMA

DRAMA

Publisher: DRAMA

DRAMA

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"The first images from the bodycam game Unrecord took the internet by storm and went viral. 'Can games really look this realistic?' was the question, and we look forward to finding out."

Valor Mortis



Genre: Soulslike, RPG

Soulslike, RPG

Developer: One More Level

One More Level

Publisher: Lyrical Games, One More Level

Lyrical Games, One More Level

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"The creators of Ghostrunner are changing genres and trying their hand at the immensely popular soulslike genre. In Valor Mortis, we take on the role of Napoleonic soldiers who rise from the dead and fight against genre-typical gruesome bosses. Very promising!"

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors



Genre: Action, Deckbuilder, Roguelike

Action, Deckbuilder, Roguelike

Developer: poncle

poncle

Publisher: poncle

poncle

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Vampire Survivors is changing shape and leaving the genre it helped shape (survivor-likes). Now we're going to build games, crawl through dungeons, and fight bosses, all in the characteristic over-the-top formula that Survivors offered."

Wanderburg



Genre: Action, Roguelike

Action, Roguelike

Developer: Randwerk

Randwerk

Publisher: Randwerk

Randwerk

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"In Wanderburg, you glide around in a castle on wheels. By literally eating your opponents, you can make your rolling castle grow and become stronger. It's an interesting premise and could very well be a lot of fun."

Witchbrook



Genre: Co-op, Simulation

Co-op, Simulation

Developer: Chucklefish, Robotality

Chucklefish, Robotality

Publisher: Chucklefish

Chucklefish

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"We've seen a bunch of Stardew Valley-likes on this list, and Witchbrook is probably one of the most anticipated. Gorgeous pixels, a school for witches, and a very ambitious adventure overall."

ZWAARD



Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure

Developer: Beleef Studios

Beleef Studios

Publisher: Top Hat Studios, Inc.

Top Hat Studios, Inc.

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Build the ultimate sword by searching for parts in a post-apocalyptic world. The Earth has been infected by a mysterious high-tech virus, and it's your job to set things right."

You can find the other articles with more hot indies at these links: Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

With all the games listed, are we missing any particular game?