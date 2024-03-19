The 10 worst book adaptations of all time

HQ

(10) Dreamcatcher (2003)

There are so many film adaptations of Stephen King's books that have become pure nonsense and one of the worst in my opinion is clearly Dreamcatcher. King himself said in several interviews that he wrote one of his darkest stories high on Oxycontin after a skiing accident and it shows here. The book, which is old school body horror, is bloody dark and brutal while the suspense is always there. The film, starring Damian Lewis and Morgan Freeman, feels from start to finish like a really lame X-Files episode at best.

This is an ad:

(09) The Woman in the Window (2021)

AJ Finn's acclaimed debut novel was drenched in character, mixing fragments from Gone Girl, Hitchcock's Rear Window and Saving April (Sarah A. Denzil) and building so much atmosphere and tension that it sometimes felt like I was on pins and needles as a reader. Joe Wright's (Pride and Prejudice) film adaptation missed the mark entirely and seemed more like a style study in monotony as every scene felt like the first. Not even the Oscar-winning Amy Adams could save this fiasco from flopping.

(08) The Black Dahlia (2006)

This is an ad:

James Ellroy's 1987 book is a fantastic display of elegance, character, pace and atmosphere, not to mention suspense, darkness and brutal violence (when the heat is on). Scarface guy Brian De Palma's now 18-year-old adaptation feels almost clueless in comparison and stands firmly as the eighth worst of all time according to us at Gamereactor. There are plenty of scenes in this fatal gut punch that feel completely absurd, as talented actors just stand and stare at each other without meaning or point.

(07) Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Mitchell's now 20 year old book was turned into a film drowned in identity issues and failed acting from all involved, which in retrospect is a shame as the book is a real "page turner". The first mistake made here by the directors Lana / Lily Wachowski was that they completely changed the structure of the narrative which makes the book what it is, in many ways. The way the book divides up the introduction of each character and presents them in chronological order and then proceeds with each person's story is what makes Cloud Atlas what it is, and it was the first thing thrown out when it was made into a film. Weak and strangely realised.

(06) The Girl of the Train (2016)

Paula Hawkins' book was, is and always will be masterful. Dense, elegant, stylish and very suspenseful in the same way as Gone Girl or Sharp Objects. The film, from 2016, on the other hand, was nothing more than a record-breaking dud with no excitement or pace. This is the definition of a film made by a bunch of money-hungry directors in a boardroom. The assembly line stuff with no soul, heart or character.

(05) The Lovely Bones (2009)

Alice Sebold's 2002 novel about the murder and rape of 14-year-old Susie Salmon is brutal, raw, nasty, poignant, sad and strangely uplifting - all at once. Peter Jackson's lavish film interpretation is a display of clueless direction, rotten screenwriting and mostly useless acting from everyone involved (except Tucci).

(04) The Hobbit (2012-2014)

For me, it would be sacrilegious to call Peter Jackson's super-expensive Hobbit trilogy "bad". In that sense, it may have less to do on this list than, say, Dune (1984) or The Dark Tower. For my part, however, I can't really get away from the fact that this film sequel misses the mark and tries to make such a mountain out of a molehill that, in retrospect, it almost feels bizarre even at the idea stage. A cosy, simple, 300-page children's book with nowhere near the mythology or vast array of characters that The Lord of the Rings offers, was turned into a 12-hour ultra-epic that was thin at best - empty at worst.

(03) The Great Gatsby (2013)

F (uck) Scott Fitzgerald's iconic work is often described as the definitive American novel. The masterpiece. The simplest way to describe Moulin Rogue old man Baz Luhrmann's film version is with the word "trash" because, like so many of his films, it offers only great photography and fancy costume work and absolutely nothing else. Greats Gatsby with a lost DiCaprio in the lead role misses the mark completely, radically misunderstands what the book is about and wants to convey and offers so many incomprehensible scenes that it goes down in history.

(02) Dune (1984)

Twin Peaks-guy David Lynch today (in various interviews) blames the studio (Universal) for not letting him have the "final cut" when their expensive super venture was to be edited, but even if Lynch had been allowed to cut another 22 minutes (which seems to be what he's grumpy about 30+ years later), it wouldn't have saved a micromillimetre of this stinking mess of an adaptation. 1984's Dune feels like a failed B-movie drowned in poorly presented mythology, overacting, silly production design and a whole lot of laughable scenes.

THE WORST BOOK ADAPTATION OF ALL TIME:

(01) The Dark Tower (2017)

Eight books. Over 2,800 pages of detailed post-apocalypse musings by Stephen King were boiled down to a single 95-minute, child-friendly trash film in which a shameful Idris Elba mostly crawls around in filthy basements looking constipated. Worse slaughter of brilliant books has probably never been seen and the flop was of course an inevitable fact.