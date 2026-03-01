The 10 most stunning Super Nintendo covers

HQ

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, better known as SNES, changed so much. Games went from being fairly simple with few pixels on a screen to blossoming into something truly spectacular. Most of Nintendo's major game series got fantastic sequels, and even though I chose new games based on criteria other than cool box art, there was something about a cardboard box and a manual that felt like a fantastic part of childhood.

We've previously listed our favourites for PC, and likewise listed our favourites for Xbox. Now it's the turn to list our ten favourites for the fantastic Super Nintendo. It should also be added that since SNES games came in cardboard boxes, which wore out over time, some of the games could be difficult to find in good condition or even with sufficiently high-resolution images. Therefore, I sometimes have to "cheat" with American versions or take a photo of a (slightly worn) box that someone has scanned. You'll just have to make do with what I found.

10. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

At first glance, this may seem like a rather boring choice. It may also seem like a choice made solely because I love Zelda, as think this instalment is one of the best games in the world. Sure, that plays a part. Still, I can't help but love that gold-coloured case, adorned only with the game's title and a really cool shield and sword. It really is a case of "let the title speak for itself" in the highest degree, trusting that it will draw you in, keep everything mysterious, and create expectations of something epic. If I had made this list based solely on personal connections to something, this would definitely have ended up higher up, but the main thing is really just that it's included.

This is an ad:

9. F-Zero

What I really like most about this is the game's logo. Then you look at the hovercrafts, the big city in the background, and slowly you begin to see the stylistic choice. It leans a bit towards something purely artistic, a bit like a painting, sort of. Without really giving away the enormous speed or the rather rough pixel graphics that the game has, you still get a feeling of a futuristic racing game that promises something extra special.

8. Lemmings

When I started putting this list together, I didn't want to just go for the games I have a personal connection to. That said, I played Lemmings a lot, but I wouldn't count it as one of the titles I look back on. As with many other covers on this list, it's mainly the game title that I like, as it's really playful in its design, as are all the cute little Lemmings climbing and playing around. Then there's the image itself, which is so telling, as the Lemmings seem to be jumping to their deaths if you don't help them. It's humorous and fitting.

This is an ad:

7. Mario Kart

You can look at every character on this cover and feel happy. They all have so much character, and when you gather some of the most famous and unique characters in the gaming world on one vibrant cover, it's hard not to smile. I like how they've added items such as coins, banana peels, and the shell that hits Bowser, and apart from a slightly unflattering angle on Yoshi, I love the characters' facial expressions. There's so much energy and joy here, and it's definitely a cover that hints at the entertainment the game has to offer.

6. Donkey Kong Country

This one was tricky. I don't really think the 3D-rendered versions of Donkey and Diddy are particularly attractive. They look plastic. But at the same time, it's very fitting for the visual design that Rare later recreated in the game. I also like details such as the snake slithering outside the box itself, and the fact that so many characters and the environment are included. I can really understand how someone could pick up this cover and be fascinated and curious about what the game might be like and then it lives up to all the expectations that the cover itself creates.

5. Mario Paint

I understand that from a marketing point of view, they wanted to include the hand to show that it comes with a mouse and mouse pad. That's really the only thing I don't really like about this cover. But Mario and his canvas are perfect. The colours manage to convey what the game contains, as do the musical notes. Above all, there is one thing that the cover succeeds in doing: demonstrating the creativity that the game offers. For those of us who sat and painted, created music and utilised the various tools on offer, Mario Paint was something truly fantastic in the 1990s. It was a completely different game from anything else we had, something without a goal (except perhaps to finish your work), but something that brought out the painter or musician in you, even if it was with fairly simple tools. I also get really happy every time I look at this cover.

4. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

As with most of the covers on this list, I don't really know why I like it. Well, I do like Yoshi, I like Baby Mario, and I like the big blue monster. I like that the background kind of paints the same visual style as in the adventure itself. Even though there isn't much happening on it, it still feels fast-paced and exciting. It offers the same kind of charm that Nintendo games often do, which is important in itself when the cover is meant to complement and explain the game.

3. Secret of Mana

There were covers that I stared at for a long time as a child. This was one of them. The characters in the foreground. The giant tree in the background. It doesn't take much to create magic if it's done right. It's a cover that mostly uses one colour scheme and that's why both the title and the characters stand out so well. Then there's the fact that the tree and the rest of the forest environment in the background are so incredibly well done. It's a cover that in so many ways invites imagination and dreams, which are precisely the feelings associated with Secret of Mana.

2. Axelay

Selecting choices at the top of the rankings is difficult. I could probably rank the top three completely differently depending on my mood, but as visually appealing as this shoot 'em up game is, the cover is just as attractive. With the title cutting straight across a spaceship and a monster of fire. The composition is perfect, the details are incredible, and it's definitely a cover I would buy the game for. As with pretty much all other SNES covers, I would have liked to see the entire surface utilised. Instead, we get these black areas with different logos and other clutter. But if you just focus on the image itself, I love it.

1. Super Castlevania IV

No matter what list you make, first place is difficult. Just as I wrote about the cover above, Secret of Mana, Axelay, or this one could certainly have swapped places. But you have to choose. The cover of Super Castlevania IV is incredibly cool. It's another one of those covers that could make me buy the game just by looking at it. Maybe the title could have been a little more stylish, but the image itself is almost perfect. All the monsters and the gothic style is so well captured. I especially like the double dragon heads and the skeleton standing above Simon and I also like that he stands out in terms of colour from the otherwise blue-grey-toned cover. If I had seen something like this today (and knew nothing about the series), I would almost expect an epic open-world game. Simply fantastic.