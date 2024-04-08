The 10 most overrated TV series of all-time

HQ

There are a multitude of TV shows that we as a people lord over and celebrate for their brilliance. But are many of them really that exceptional? We've had a thought and nailed down 10 TV series that are overrated for one reason or another.

10. Yellowstone

John Dutton is incredibly angry. Beth Dutton is even angrier. Kayce Dutton? Very angry. Rip Wheeler? Super angry. Dan Jenkins? Very, very angry just like every other character on the angriest show in TV history. The trouble with the super-popular, acclaimed Yellowstone, though, is that everyone is an ultra-asshole, no one is relatable or sympathetic, making all this family-based anger the most one-sided story in the TV sphere. Every second of every episode is about exactly the same thing, in the same way, with the same anger.

9. The Walking Dead

Once upon a time, AMC's TV version of Robert Kirkman's beloved comic book series was the world's most popular TV show that everyone saw and everyone loved. However, there's no doubt in my mind that it was never very good and that, minus the opening seven minutes of the pilot, it was something of a joke compared to the fantastic original.

8. The Mandalorian

It was easy for me to get carried away and spend many long hours convincing myself that what I was watching in The Mandalorian was much better than what it really is, because Star Wars is basically like religion for me. But now that time has passed and I've revisited this series, it's just as easy to realise that, apart from the scene with Jedi Luke, most of it feels like someone in an expensive Halloween costume playing Star Wars.

7. Suits

Season one of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Aaron Thomas Korsh's acclaimed lawyer drama was tight, sleek, stylish, snappy and funny in a way that Lawyer TV hasn't been in a while, but then it went downhill very quickly. Anything beyond the first round of Harvey Spector's stylish bossing is thoroughly overrated crap.

6. The Office (US)

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's British original was, is, and remains brilliant while the American copy feels more like any other US sitcom with a chronically overwrought Carell. Compared to the BBC original, the US version feels like a sluggish, dull, undistinguished cover.

5. How I Met Your Mother

Despite Jason Segel's always cosy demeanour and Barney Stinson's often quotable asshole commentary, it's easy to dismiss this sitcom as grossly overrated because How I Met Your Mother was simply never funny.

4. Sons of Anarchy

When a bunch of posers and a chronically overacting character with a Pearl Jam haircut try to convince us that they're playing Hell's Angels biker gangsters, it's usually hard not to laugh at the misery. That's where I stand on the beloved/hailed Sons of Anarchy, where the whole thing about a small, silly biker gang only engaging in treachery and foul play and pretty much only killing each other, internally, makes it one of the most overrated TV thrillers of all-time.

3. Succession

Jesse Armstrong's acclaimed drama about the Roy family and their inherent greed is a dark and witty satire that has won more awards in the last six years than anything else on TV. Which is about as well deserved as if Barbie had won the Oscar for Best Film at last month's gala. This is because Succession is the single most monotonous thing on television, ever. Every episode is about the exact same thing with the exact same characters yelling at each other about the exact same problems. Angry family members are angry at each other. This kind of stupid story has been seen countless times before, and it doesn't really matter that the acting is usually flawless.

2. Friends

During the latter half of the 90s, Friends was of course the TV world's most dominant monolith, entertaining all the different target groups with its light-hearted, predictable, cosy, nonsensical and, above all, clean buddy comedy. Looking back on it today, however, it's no great problem to see through the beautiful surface to realise that the jokes are more or less identical in episode one and episode 100 and the characters don't go much deeper than the shallow end of the pool.

THE MOST OVERRATED TELEVISION SERIES OF ALL-TIME:

1. Game of Thrones

No TV show ever is more unanimously overrated than the adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy series. The whole thing with 7,000 different characters, dozens of alliances, families, bloodlines, factions, guilds, lineages and the almost complete lack of a common thread makes it a remarkable display of substandard storytelling. The fact that all the effort was always put into one episode per season while the rest just felt like a chainmail version of any episode of Days of Our Lives where individual characters stood in light brown rooms talking to themselves only cemented the fact that Game of Thrones remains grossly overrated.