The 10 best scenes in The Lord of the Rings

These were the books that were said to be impossible to make into films. But Peter Jackson and his production team not only succeeded in that impossible task, but also gave us absolutely amazing films. Selecting and ranking the top 10 moments was a hugely difficult task but here are the ones we consider the very best...

10. The Ring Goes South - (Fellowship of the Ring)

We start the list simply with an epic scene set to epic music. Our nine heroes are wandering through the countryside, the music is present in the background and then... the Fellowship walk past a rock, one-by-one, to Howard Shore's incomparable music and combined with the cinematography, the filmmakers proved that every frame, every moment, could be something incredibly memorable.

9. The Lighting of the Beacons - (The Return of the King)

There's a meme that describes this scene so perfectly.

Howard Shore: "What music you want?"

Peter Jackson: "The scene is about lighting a bunch of wood on fi..."

Howard Shore: "Say no more fam."

That's really all it takes to understand the epic-ness of this scene. Because if there's one thing we quickly realised when watching these films, it was that Howard Shore's contribution was as important as it was going to be unforgettable.

8. Gollum and Smeagol - (The Two Towers)

Andy Serkis' performance as Gollum cannot be praised enough. The scene where he, as both Gollum and Smeagol, talks to himself is his finest performance and is made even more special if you look at the behind-the-scenes clips available to enjoy. There you can see how faithfully his acting is transferred to the digital creature. What's more, it's one of those scenes that deepens the character in a marvellous way. When much of film is often meant to be grand and action-packed, it's moments like this that give it a more focussed presence, but most of all, it's a fantastic testament to how motion capture could be used to create something unforgettable.

7. Battle of Moria - (Fellowship of the Ring)

There's something really cool in that iconic image as all our heroes stand ready for the oncoming wave of ugly baddies, including a cave troll. Then we get to see the whole brotherhood fighting together, each battle weighing heavy. When the battle begins, the music stops completely and we are treated to a much more intimate battle than anything we get later. Sure, there are fights in confined spaces later in the trilogy, but never like this with all the characters together. I also think the scene is intimate and well-directed without feeling overdone. Sure there's some of that detail here too, but we don't get Legolas skateboarding on a shield or down a trunk. Sure, he does jump on the troll's head, but it doesn't feel that exaggerated anyway.

6. Grey Havens - (The Return of the King)

Tying the whole trilogy together was probably no easy task for Peter Jackson. Many have criticised that the film's final scenes feel a bit like endings piling on top of each other, but at the same time there are important things being dealt with. It is incredibly emotional in every way when it is time to say goodbye, not only to Gandalf, but also to Frodo, who also leaves for the Undying Lands. The scene with the ship sailing towards the light could be the perfect ending, but I also understand that they wanted to round it off more faithfully to the book with Sam's last line. In any case, it is a very beautiful scene, filled with dazzling spectacle that evokes tears every time.

5. Council of Elrond - (Fellowship of the Ring)

When Elrond announces that the Fellowship has been created, it is the natural centrepiece of the film for two reasons; one is the obvious that this is when the adventure begins "for real" for the whole gang and the other is that this is where you change the disc if you watch the extended version on DVD. For me, who has had countless marathons with these films, there is something almost meditative about taking a natural break here, stretching my legs and getting ready for everything that is to come. But apart from all that, it is a classic scene in many ways. The punch of Hugo Weaving's acting is what has always stood out the most, but then of course we have "One does not simply..." and otherwise good acting from everyone involved.

4. The Shire - (Fellowship of the Ring)

Although we don't spend a lot of time in the Shire, it's definitely one of the places we came to love the most. The production design here is probably among the best in the entire trilogy and although we get a small glimpse of the green hills early on in the film, it's only when the grey wizard arrives that it all starts in earnest and the Shire gets to show itself off properly. The scene with Frodo sitting under the tree, Gandalf humming and the famed: "A wizard is never late..." It's as good as it gets and there are two things in particular that I want to emphasise. One is, of course, Howard Shore's music. The track called "Bag End" is so incredibly cosy and although the music throughout the trilogy is fantastic and appropriate to its scenes, I don't know if any piece accompanies what we see better than here. The second is Ian McKellen. I would argue that he is, in many ways, the only actor who gives completely 100% for the role out of all the characters there are. However, that's a whole other discussion and we'll just say that Gandalf's arrival in the Shire is one of the finest things the films have to offer.

3. The Bridge of Khazad-dûm - (Fellowship of the Ring)

Besides the fact that the scene contains probably the most quoted line of the trilogy, there is so much in this scene that is incredibly good. Firstly, the full presentation of the Balrog was an incredibly powerful moment in the pitch black dark. Then there's the flying shot of the Fellowship running across the Khazad-dûm bridge and then we have the Balrog against the grey wizard. All to bombastic music that abruptly ends when Gandalf then falls into the darkness and the whole thing turns into melancholy with a toned melody that follows. There is also a fun curiosity here that that particular line "You shall not pass" does not appear in the book, but there the first thing Gandalf says "You cannot pass" is repeated a number of times. But it's a nice little change that really works.

2. Cross-roads of the Fallen King - (Fellowship of the Ring)

As so often when it comes to film, I am most moved by the emotional lines and scenes. And when Frodo leaves all alone, his most loyal friend Sam runs after him and sinks like a stone in the water. When he is rescued and they are both in the small boat, Sean Astin delivers a dazzling performance, one that you believe when he utters the line: "I made a promise Mr. Frodo, a promise. Don't you leave him Samwise Gamgee. And I don't mean too, I don't mean too." It's Sam and Frodo together and nowhere in all the hours does their friendship for each other shine brighter than right then and there. There is still a long adventure ahead. They're nowhere near Mordor yet, but they've already been through so much. And Frodo will need Sam in ways he doesn't yet know. So, it's lucky he's staying by his side. Because we all know that Sam is the real hero of this story.

1. Oath of Elendil - (The Return of the King)

I usually judge which is the best scene on a very simple criterion. Namely, which clip I look up on YouTube the most. The scene where Aragorn gets his crown and takes his place as king is great for several reasons. A rounding off of all the terrible things that have happened, the kiss when he sees Arwen again, and that all our characters are together. But it's the ending that makes it the best scene in the whole trilogy. When Aragorn, with Arwen by his side, stands in front of the four hobbits who bow their heads in respect, utters the words "My friends... You bow to no one", and the now familiar music seems to explode. It's a scene as magnificent as it is beautiful, a tear-jerking one and my absolute favourite from three of the world's best films.

