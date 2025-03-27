The 10 best Nintendo Switch games

HQ

(10) Pikmin 4

There's something very special baked into Nintendo's own sweetheart version of Command & Conquer, and we have no problem labelling the fourth game, for Switch, the best of them all. Often it starts with us just playing for a moment, only to realise six hours later that the whole day has passed. The audio-visual design here is absolutely phenomenal, as are the game mechanics, which have been honed and improved over the years. We simply love Pikmin 4.

(09) Metroid Dread

It is always nice to see our dear bounty hunter Samus Aran again and Metroid Dread was certainly no exception. Just like in its predecessor Metroid Fusion, which is so old that it was released for the Gameboy Advance, we were treated to absolutely brilliant adventures. It undeniably took its time, however, and at the beginning of development it was supposed to be released for the Nintendo DS, but that was not the case. 19 years later we got the end result and most things were really done right here, everything from the fine Metroidvania elements to the lovely game mechanics. As if that weren't enough, we were also treated to fantastic boss fights and sweet music where Kenji Yamamoto was obviously involved just like so many times before in the series. We can only conclude that it was worth waiting 19 years for this and we hope that the sequel will not take quite as long. Metroid Dread was one of the best games of 2021 and when we now summarise Nintendo Switch ahead of the upcoming release of Nintendo Switch 2, we can only put Samus's latest adventure as one of the ten best games for the console ever.

(08) Super Mario Odyssey

We liked Super Mario Odyssey when it was released back in November 2017. Eight years have almost passed but it still feels like yesterday that we got to meet Cappy for the first time and accompany him and the stealthy pipe cleaner (as Petter chose to call Mario in his review) on such a classic cosy Nintendo adventure. The controls were spot on, the design was ultra-cute, the aesthetics varied and the game was charming, which is something of a trademark when Nintendo makes proper Mario titles. The worlds were full of little Easter eggs and you could spend many long hours chasing stars and messing around with mini-games, as well as fighting the game's many bosses. The dinosaur that you get to ride on one of the game's early worlds is one of those game moments that we do not forget. Neither will visiting the Mushroom Kingdom again and all the switches between 2D and 3D - but when we got to play as Bowser himself at the end of the game, we realised that this was a special adventure. We're grateful for Odyssey and hope that Nintendo delivers something with the same heart when the time comes for a Mario title on Switch 2.

(07) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It's not often that Nintendo follows up a Zelda adventure with something that looks pretty similar. The last time this happened was with the Nintendo 64 adventures Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask. Many would argue that the leap between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom was not a huge one. That, along with the novelty of Breath of the Wild when Hyrule became a completely open world, is what makes Tears of the Kingdom perhaps feel a little too familiar. But Nintendo also tweaked pretty much every aspect between the two games. Hyrule wasn't exactly bigger in terms of landmass or particularly different on the ground. But there were islands in the sky and an underground to explore as well. In addition, Link's abilities were very different than in its predecessor. Now you had the ability to attach objects together, so with a bit of creativity you could create only what your own imagination would allow. This meant that the game's temples could now be solved in even more varied ways and formed the basis for many of the game's best puzzles. With two absolutely phenomenal Zelda games for the Nintendo Switch, all lovers of this series had a lot to look forward to during these years with the console. Of course, it speaks volumes about Nintendo's standards to be able to offer us two adventures, in the same series, that end up on our top list of the console's best titles (spoiler).

(06) Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem as a franchise has roots that stretch all the way back to the 90s and Nintendo's very first consoles. However, it was only with the arrival of the Switch that the series would truly become a sales success with the release of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The tactical foundation of previous titles was still intact, but developer Intelligent System added an expanded focus on the characters, relationships and activities that took place before and after each battle. It was a natural evolution of the role-playing elements, and we at the editorial office were quick to join the chorus of praise when it came to 2019. Not only did Three Houses offer top-notch quality, but it backed it up with a wealth of quality content that kept us busy for hundreds of hours, with new characters and stories that kept us coming back time and time again. Fire Emblem has a long and noble history, but the series has never been better than it was with the release of Three Houses.

(05) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It was a messy world and the pandemic was at its worst. Right then and there, we got off a boat on a desert island, ready to start a new life. We built a house, fished at sunset, grew our own garden and socialised with friends - both real and digital. It may sound like a dream, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons was very real and is dangerously addictive. It's the game that turned us all into interior designers, gardeners and debt slaves to the dodgy raccoon Tom Nook who, despite his friendly demeanour, ran the world's most efficient capitalist experiment. We started with a tent and soon had a three-storey villa, an astronomical debt and an obsession with finding the right wallpaper for the living room. New Horizons was and is more than just a charming life simulator. It's a place where we could relax and just do what we enjoyed while a whole world sort of grew on our terms. A kind of happiness bubble that offered new surprises every day, from special visitors to seasonal events, the game had a magical ability to make even the most stressful day feel a little lighter. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game that acts as a digital holiday when we need it most. And honestly, who can say no to that?

(04) Monster Hunter Rise

Succeeding the monumental success that was Monster Hunter World was no easy task for Capcom in 2021, and it didn't get any easier given the Nintendo Switch's inferior performance compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Once the smoke had cleared, however, Monster Hunter Rise would go down as one of the absolute highlights of the series, and with a new focus on portability, the title quickly became a favourite for many of us here at the editorial office. Being able to head out on the go in search of an aggressive Diablos or a fire-breathing Rathalos never ceased to entertain, and with new monsters like the graceful Mizutsune and the majestic Magnamalo, the developer added even more brilliant design to the already eminent ensemble of beasts that have ennobled the series since 2004. Capcom then continued on this path with the release of the expansion called Sunbreak in 2022, and with even more monsters to slay and environments to explore, Monster Hunter Rise went from being one of the best games in the series to being one of the best Switch games, across all categories.

(03) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This is how it started for Nintendo Switch. And ended for the Wii U. The big farewell for one Nintendo console became the flagship for the new one. And what a flagship it was. The sequence where Link ran out onto the great plateau and we got to see Hyrule lying at his feet is still to this day an absolutely magical moment. Then one of the most comprehensive adventures began. Nintendo had filled it with so much to discover but best of all, it was an adventure you could play your way through. Everyone took different paths to the next destination, the game's temples could be solved in different creative ways and although it departed from the traditional Zelda formula in a ton of ways, many of us appreciated all the possible elements the game introduced us to. There are few adventures where an open world is a playground like this one, and there are few games that made that playground so entertaining. Sure, not everyone was entirely happy about weapons breaking and, to be a little critical, even Nintendo's new console struggled at times to maintain a stable image update. However, few questioned the joy of the game and it was also by far the best-selling in the series. When it came to reviews and ratings, it's really only Link's first adventure for the Nintendo 64 that's seen as more unbiasedly acclaimed. In the same way that it is an immortal classic, The Legend Zelda: Breath of the Wild will definitely become one in time.

(02) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Year after year after year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been our most played Switch title, which is pretty remarkable considering it was basically released eleven years ago for the Wii U. The phenomenal Switch version Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is, in short, that guest that turns up first, has the most fun of all and still refuses to go home - and in fact, it's gotten better and better over time thanks to some absolutely superb DLC that's doubled the range of tracks. With its razor-sharp controls, superior track layout and a selection of drivers ranging from Mario to a Wiggler, this is nothing short of concentrated gaming joy. No other game manages to make us both cheer and scream in frustration at the same time. One second you're leading a perfect skid through some delightful Rainbow Road interpretation, the next you're getting a blue shell in your back and watching your life flash before your eyes. The fact that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can also be played by anyone - grandma, your little sibling, the pro gamer or that friend who 'doesn't really like games' - makes it the ultimate party-starter. Add in great online support, Battle Mode and a really swinging soundtrack, and you've got a game that's impossible to get bored of.

THE VERY BEST SWITCH GAME:

(01) Super Smash Bros: Ultimate

There are extremely few games that come close to Super Smash Bros Ultimate in terms of sheer gaming joy, and we're talking about the entire gaming world, not just the Switch. Not only is this the most comprehensive and richest fighting game ever made, it's just as much a declaration of love for gaming history. With over 80 playable characters, a soundtrack that features hundreds of iconic songs, and a huge amount of stages based on beloved Nintendo worlds and game modes, Ultimate is a platform for what can only be described as endless entertainment. Whether you want to play alone and make your way through the ambitious World of Light mode, or gather friends for chaotic battles on the couch, Super Smash Bros Ultimate delivers every time. The fact that it's Nintendo publishing the game is evident in the fact that the balance between accessibility and depth allows beginners and veterans alike to enjoy the mascot mayhem on their own terms. Combine this with a netcode that's improved over time, unrivalled DLC support, a community that's still growing and core mechanics that have been honed for over 20 years, and you've got a winner and a timeless classic that we honestly find it hard to imagine will ever be surpassed.